In Karnataka's Sandur village, health staff inoculate farmers in their fields

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: To ensure that every resident of Karekoppa village in Sandur taluk gets vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ballari district administration has come up with a novel plan. Now, the health officials have started going to agricultural fields to vaccinate farmers after a few of them refused to get the jab at the primary health centre (PHC). Over the last two days, health workers, equipped with vaccines and other supplies, have vaccinated 50 farmers of the village at their fields itself even as they go about their work.

The initiative was taken up after farmers informed the health workers visiting the village that they could not visit the PHC as they had to work in the fields as it is sowing season.District Health Officer Dr Janardhana H L said Ballari and Vijayanagara districts had earlier reported a high number of cases and fatalities. “Health Department staff worked hard to bring down the cases. They have been facing challenges in villages,” he said.

“When our team visited Karekoppa village to convince the residents to take the vaccine, we were informed that many of them had gone to the fields. Hence, we decided to go to the fields and vaccinate them. A team of three doctors and six ASHA workers are visiting the fields and vaccinating the farmers. More farmers will be vaccinated in the coming days,” Dr Kushal Raj, Taluk Health Officer of Sandur, told TNIE.Basavaraj P, a resident, said that since cultivation has begun with the onset of monsoon, each day was important for a good harvest. “Some people who took the vaccine said they had to rest for three days. Each day is important for farmers. Therefore, many avoided taking the jab,” he explained.