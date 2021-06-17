Kin of deceased assault staff in emergency unit of Karnataka hospital, case registered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another incident, a group of men allegedly assaulted an on duty staff in Emergency Unit of Manipal Hospital on Monday. Jeevan Bima Nagar police have registered an FIR against the accused.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by Chief Security officer Thimmaiah PB, a case has been registered against Krishna and others charging them under Karnataka prohibition of violence against medical service personnel, mischief causing damage, assault and criminal intimidation.

The police said that the accused, Krishna, rushed his relative Asha, who was found hanging at her house in Whitefield, to a private hospital where she was denied admission.

Krishna then rushed her to Manipal hospital where the on-call doctor at the emergency unit checked and confirmed her death.

Furious over this, Krishna and his relatives created ruckus and abused the staff. They came out and then ransacked the premises and the hospital staff pushed them out before alerting the police.

"The incident was caught in CCTV. We are waiting to arrest the accused as they are yet to perform final rites of the deceased," the police officer added.

It may be recalled that four days ago, Puttenahalli had arrested a 29-year-old Jagadish, an employee of a private company for assaulting a duty doctor in the ICU of a private hospital on Bennarughatta road. He was upset after his father Dhanpal was being treated at the hospital was declared brain dead.