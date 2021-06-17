STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post-Covid challenges can affect productivity and mental well-being

‘This is a protracted period of stress not known to present generation’

Published: 17th June 2021 05:38 AM

Mental Health, Anxiety, Depression

Representational image

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre for Psychosocial Support in Disaster Management, which runs a helpline (080-4611 0007) at the NIMHANS, Bengaluru, gets at least 500 calls a month from Covid-19-recovered people from across sectors with serious complaints. These are emerging as a common trait in most recovered patients, which may go on to affect productivity at work and their own mental well-being.

The issues range from sleeplessness, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic attacks, suicidal thoughts, no interest in work, wanting to quit and do nothing, Generalised Anxiety Disorder (person suffering persistent nervousness), irritability, poor concentration, panic disorders with panic attacks, phobia to get back to the office fearing crowds, anger and memory issues.

Several employees have reported anxieties and stress anticipating Covid-19 infection, subsequent isolation, hospitalisation, non-availability of medicines, oxygen and overall uncertainty regarding one’s survival and that of near and dear ones during the pandemic.“Some employees have even quit their jobs to take time out to cope with their emotional distress caused during Covid. A few have quit as they feel they are unable to cope with work-related pressures. I am aware of a few who quit their jobs to be caregivers to family members who are coping after Covid infection,” said Ashwini N V, Founder-Director, Muktha Foundation and a mental health professional with keen interests in promotion of community mental health.

Doctors call this a protracted period of stress like nothing our generation has ever known before. “For the first time, people are working for hours undefined, the boundaries between spouse and other family members are undefined. One tends to get involved in so many household activities with available time that productivity at work comes down,” says Dr Mahesh Gowda, Director and Founder, Spandana Health Care.

He says many of his clients have had conflicts, heated arguments, disturbed moods, poor concentration, sleep, anger, frustration and work delivery issues. “Many have also picked up addictions, not just substance abuse, but also getting hooked to OTT platforms, etc. Depression and not socialising can lead to such issues at the workplace,” he says.

Brand guru Harish Bijoor says, “The attitude of people has seen a sea change. This is about employees and employers alike. Employees have realised there is more to life than work. All of a sudden, there is a reassessment of life and people’s priorities. There is a rejigging of passions. Family has become much more important than ever before.”Experts believe such effects are temporary. Dr Himani Kashyap, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, NIMHANS, says that when the mind is overwhelmed, we function on ‘auto-pilot’ mode, carrying out the bare minimum necessary for survival, but unable to do more.

“It helps to grieve, withdraw, cry, reach out to loved ones and then slowly do what brings us comfort or joy. Reading, walking, painting, music etc. help. The Pomodoro technique is a method of working for about 25 minutes with a clear and specific goal and taking a five-minute break. The exact times can be modified to suit our individual flow. The breaks must involve stepping away from one’s desk. This allows for short bursts of focus interspersed with chances to reboot,” she says. 

WHAT SHOULD WE DO

FOR EMPLOYEES
Rest and recoup
Acknowledge it’s okay to cry, grieve, withdraw
Reach out to loved ones, doctor, mental health professional, employers
Call suitable helpline numbers
Do what you love to do—read, walk, listen to music, sketch, paint, pray, etc
Avoid watching negative news
Have fixed time for work and household chores 
Loving self is very important 

FOR WORK PROGRESS
Important to take small planned breaks
Pomodoro technique-working for about 25 minutes with a clear and specific goal (e.g., ‘finish writing this page’), and taking a 5-minute break
The breaks must involve stepping away from one’s desk — a walk down the corridor, a water break, a simple errand
Breaking down work into smaller, manageable chunks and doing them one at a time will help complete tasks

FOR EMPLOYERS
Provide safe, approachable environment at workplace
Realistically revise performance standards, not be overambitious 
Informal/formal opportunities to support one another,like a buddy programme, a regular meeting space
(online or outdoors, complying with Covid-19 norms) 

