Yediyurappa to meet Maharashtra Water Resources Minister in bid to tackle potential floods

Due to the lack of coordination between officials of both states, the release of water from Koyna has always resulted in floods across the Krishna belt

Published: 17th June 2021 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To effectively coordinate and tackle potential floods in the Krishna and Bheema river basins, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold a meeting with Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and officials of the Water Resources Department from both the states at 10.30 am on June 19 at his home office Krishna in Bengaluru.
     
A team of senior officials from the Maharashtra Water Resources Department and Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department, Karnataka, will be holding a preparatory meeting at 5 pm on Friday at Room 317, Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru.
     
According to sources, the CM decided to hold the meeting in the wake of the disastrous floods that have occurred earlier in the state that led to massive damages.
     
On several occasions, a large number of people had to be evacuated from flooded areas across the Krishna and Bheema river belts. In Belagavi region on the Krishna banks, floods have often wreaked havoc resulting in many villages being submerged in the past.
    
An abrupt release of water from Maharashtra's Koyna dam has been the main cause for the floods in Karnataka. Due to the lack of coordination between officials of both states, the release of water from Koyna has always resulted in floods across the Krishna belt.
   
With the onset of the monsoon, many areas on the Krishna banks have been receiving massive rainfall for the past few days following which the levels of many rivers in Belagavi region have steadily risen.
   
The upcoming meeting of the Chief Minister with the Maharashtra minister and officials is expected to help in avoiding possible floods in Karnataka.

