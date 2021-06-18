STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: No urban local body polls for six months in Karnataka

Published: 18th June 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka Government has decided not to conduct any urban local body elections for six months beginning April-end.In a letter, the Urban Development department has informed all district deputy commissioners and other officials concerned that keeping public health in mind, it is necessary to postpone the election of president and vice-president of urban local bodies.

A decision has been taken by the cabinet to postpone it for at least six months, the letter said while directing officials to take necessary action. Not just municipal bodies, the government is not keen in holding taluk and zilla panchayat elections too. These elections were due in May and June. But due to the pandemic, the cabinet had earlier decided to postpone them. According to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, there are 3.5 crore eligible voters for the panchayath elections. Months after the BBMP came under an administrator, the council polls too will not be held anytime soon as the government is yet to complete delimitation work. Also, a case pertaining to it is before the court.

It may be noted that the state government had conducted Gram Panchayat elections in December 2020. The State Election Commission had issued guidelines where not more than five people could campaign. Recently, bypolls were held in Belagavi, Basavakalyan and Maski where senior leaders, including the CM, took part in campaigning that was widely criticised after Covid-19 cases shot up in these constituencies. 

