Covid patient from Karnataka, who escaped rape bid, dies

Published: 18th June 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A 20-year-old woman Covid-19 patient, who escaped an alleged rape attempt by a private ambulance driver at GIMS Hospital, died here on Wednesday.  Hospital authorities said the woman died of Covid-19 complications.

Meanwhile, activists of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, Pragna Kanunu Salaha Samiti and CPI-M staged a protest in  front of the hospital on Thursday alleging indifferent attitude of the district administration and GIMS with regard to taking action against the authorities concerned. 

State vice-president of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane Neela K and district secretary of CPI-M Sharanabasappa Mamashetty demanded that the government conduct a high-level inquiry to find out whether the woman died of Covid-19 or due to mental agony after the attempt to sexually assault her.

When the GIMS Hospital has deputed security personnel, how did the accused  entered the women’s ward and attempted to rape the patient, they asked in a press release. “Where were the duty doctors and nurses at that time?” the note added.

It can be recalled that a private ambulance driver allegedly tried to rape the Covid-19 patient after removing her urine pipe recently. However, the woman raised an alarm and the accused fled from the scene. However, the driver was later arrested.

