Dharwad now has Centre of excellence for vegetables, unit to produce 25 lakh seedlings yearly

HUBBALI: To provide a major boost to the agriculture and horticulture products in the region, the centre of excellence for vegetables has been set up at Kumbapur near Dharwad. It is expected the centre will provide training and technology to the farmers to grow vegetables scientifically and earn good profit.

Israel is a small country on the Mediterranean Sea and it achieved a height in agriculture cultivation in the world and its agriculture technology is being used by many countries to grow more and quality products in a small place. With the help of Israeli technology, the centre of excellence for vegetables will help farmers in maximizing their production.

The centre has been set up in 20 acres of land in Kumbapur at the cost of Rs 7.6 crore. A polyhouse using the latest Israel technology has been constructed in a high-tech nursery in a 1500 sq ft area where vegetable seedlings will be produced by using coco peat and other components and they will not use soil. Another two naturally ventilated polyhouse of 1000 sq ft each have also been constructed where Israel seedlings will be cultivated for study purposes. After the study, the seedlings will be produced locally and based on weather conditions the centre will recommend the farmers on cultivation.

Aiming to produce 25 lakh seedlings every year the centre is working on Israeli technology. The centre is researching the high-tech disease-free seedlings of Israel in Indian sub-continental weather conditions. The centre will be instructing the farmers on cultivation.

Project officer Abdulla Ustad said they have been giving training to the farmers on using the latest technology in their agriculture production. Along with the farmers, some officers also were giving training on cultivation. The centre has a theoretical and field training facility and it will give training to the youths.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said vegetable production is based on the weather condition in the country, therefore many farmers are not able to produce as they expect and also they are not getting a good price. Technology-based cultivation will help farmers to produce more crop and also double their income.