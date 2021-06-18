STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dharwad now has Centre of excellence for vegetables, unit to produce 25 lakh seedlings yearly

The centre is researching the high-tech disease-free seedlings of Israel in Indian sub-continental weather conditions.

Published: 18th June 2021 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

View of Centre of Excellence for Vegetables near Dharwad

View of Centre of Excellence for Vegetables near Dharwad

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALI: To provide a major boost to the agriculture and horticulture products in the region, the centre of excellence for vegetables has been set up at Kumbapur near Dharwad. It is expected the centre will provide training and technology to the farmers to grow vegetables scientifically and earn good profit.

Israel is a small country on the Mediterranean Sea and it achieved a height in agriculture cultivation in the world and its agriculture technology is being used by many countries to grow more and quality products in a small place. With the help of Israeli technology, the centre of excellence for vegetables will help farmers in maximizing their production.

The centre has been set up in 20 acres of land in Kumbapur at the cost of Rs 7.6 crore. A polyhouse using the latest Israel technology has been constructed in a high-tech nursery in a 1500 sq ft area where vegetable seedlings will be produced by using coco peat and other components and they will not use soil. Another two naturally ventilated polyhouse of 1000 sq ft each have also been constructed where Israel seedlings will be cultivated for study purposes. After the study, the seedlings will be produced locally and based on weather conditions the centre will recommend the farmers on cultivation.

Aiming to produce 25 lakh seedlings every year the centre is working on Israeli technology. The centre is researching the high-tech disease-free seedlings of Israel in Indian sub-continental weather conditions. The centre will be instructing the farmers on cultivation.

Project officer Abdulla Ustad said they have been giving training to the farmers on using the latest technology in their agriculture production. Along with the farmers, some officers also were giving training on cultivation. The centre has a theoretical and field training facility and it will give training to the youths.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said vegetable production is based on the weather condition in the country, therefore many farmers are not able to produce as they expect and also they are not getting a good price. Technology-based cultivation will help farmers to produce more crop and also double their income.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp