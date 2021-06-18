STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy demands Assembly session to discuss post-lockdown situation

Addressing mediapersons after distributing provisional kits in Bangarpet, he said if the government fails to call for an Assembly session immediately, the JDS would launch an agitation

Published: 18th June 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy distributing provision kits to Anganwadi workers in Bangarpet (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The state government should immediately call for an Assembly session to discuss the post-lockdown situation, said former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Addressing mediapersons after distributing provisional kits organised by Malur Ramae Gowda and Mallesh Babu in Bangarpet, he said if the government fails to call for an Assembly session immediately, the JDS would launch an agitation.

Kumaraswamy said it will pave the way to discuss various issues in the Assembly and as a responsible leader, he will also give suggestions to the government to help the people.

The former Chief Minister also said the amount announced for people who are facing problems including auto rickshaw drivers and street vendors is not sufficient. Nothing prevented the BJP government from announcing more funds for the needy, he said.

The BJP leaders should end their internal differences and work hard to solve the problems immediately, he said, and also alleged that there is corruption in all departments in the state.

He also came down heavily on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that he has no right to speak on the JDS and added that the party is working for the development of the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka lockdown
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp