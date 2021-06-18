Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy demands Assembly session to discuss post-lockdown situation

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The state government should immediately call for an Assembly session to discuss the post-lockdown situation, said former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Addressing mediapersons after distributing provisional kits organised by Malur Ramae Gowda and Mallesh Babu in Bangarpet, he said if the government fails to call for an Assembly session immediately, the JDS would launch an agitation.

Kumaraswamy said it will pave the way to discuss various issues in the Assembly and as a responsible leader, he will also give suggestions to the government to help the people.

The former Chief Minister also said the amount announced for people who are facing problems including auto rickshaw drivers and street vendors is not sufficient. Nothing prevented the BJP government from announcing more funds for the needy, he said.

The BJP leaders should end their internal differences and work hard to solve the problems immediately, he said, and also alleged that there is corruption in all departments in the state.

He also came down heavily on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that he has no right to speak on the JDS and added that the party is working for the development of the people.