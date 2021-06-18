Heavy rain batters Karnataka several districts

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/SHIVAMOGGA/HASSAN/UDUPI: Incessant rain that has been lashing some districts in the state over the last few days, has caused damage to several roads and bridges.The rivers and streams in Belagavi district and neighbouring Maharashtra are in spate for the last four days in the ghat sections. Following this, four bridges in Chikkodi sub-division were submerged in water.

There is a sudden surge in water level at Krishna, Vedaganga, Doodhganga and Hiranyakeshi rivers. The Jatrat-Bhivashi bridge, the Akol-Sidnal bridge on Vedaganga river in Nippani taluk, the connecting bridge of Karadaga-Bhoj villages, and Sankeshwar-Nagnur village, a connecting bridge on Hiranyakeshi river in Hukkeri taluk, have submerged.

Meanwhile, there is no let-up in the rain in Hosanagar and Tirthahalli taluks of Shivamogga district leading to an increase in the water level at Linganamakki and Bhadra reservoirs.

Heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Tunga reservoir resulted in an increase in water flow from Thursday morning. The inflow, which was around 20,000 cusecs in the morning, increased and, around 11 am, it crossed 25,000 cusecs. At 1 pm, the water inflow at Tunga reservoir was 33,700 cusecs.

In Udupi, after two weeks of cloudy sky and downpour, bright sunshine greeted people on Thursday afternoon. However, it did not last for more than an hour as the region witnessed heavy rain again. Interior places in Kundapur received heavy downpour in the evening. Heavy rain continued to lash most places of Udupi in the evening. Fishermen were alerted by weatherman not to venture into the sea for three days (June 17 to June 19) as strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely to hit the coast.

Meanwhile, continuous rain that lashed Hassan for 36 hours, disrupted normal life in the district on Wednesday.Those living in low-lying areas in Siddaiah Nagar and Beeranahalli Extensions in the city were put to hardship as rain water entered their houses.