STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain batters Karnataka several districts

Incessant rain that has been lashing some districts in the state over the last few days, has caused damage to several roads and bridges.

Published: 18th June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmana Theertha River near Nitturu in South Kodagu is full to its brim due to heavy rain

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/SHIVAMOGGA/HASSAN/UDUPI: Incessant rain that has been lashing some districts in the state over the last few days, has caused damage to several roads and bridges.The rivers and streams in Belagavi district and neighbouring Maharashtra are in spate for the last four days in the ghat sections. Following this, four bridges in Chikkodi sub-division were submerged in water.

There is a sudden surge in water level at Krishna, Vedaganga, Doodhganga and Hiranyakeshi rivers. The Jatrat-Bhivashi bridge, the Akol-Sidnal bridge on Vedaganga river in Nippani taluk, the connecting bridge of Karadaga-Bhoj villages, and Sankeshwar-Nagnur village, a connecting bridge on Hiranyakeshi river in Hukkeri taluk, have submerged.

Meanwhile, there is no let-up in the rain in Hosanagar and Tirthahalli taluks of Shivamogga district leading to an increase in the water level at Linganamakki and Bhadra reservoirs.

Heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Tunga reservoir resulted in an increase in water flow from Thursday morning. The inflow, which was around 20,000 cusecs in the morning, increased and, around 11 am, it crossed 25,000 cusecs. At 1 pm, the water inflow at Tunga reservoir was 33,700 cusecs.

In Udupi, after two weeks of cloudy sky and downpour, bright sunshine greeted people on Thursday afternoon. However, it did not last for more than an hour as the region witnessed heavy rain again. Interior places in Kundapur received heavy downpour in the evening. Heavy rain continued to lash most places of Udupi in the evening. Fishermen were alerted by weatherman not to venture into the sea for three days (June 17 to June 19) as strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely to hit the coast.

Meanwhile, continuous rain that lashed Hassan for 36 hours, disrupted normal life in the district on Wednesday.Those living in low-lying areas in Siddaiah Nagar and Beeranahalli Extensions in the city were put to hardship as rain water entered their houses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rain Karnataka
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp