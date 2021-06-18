Karnataka sees 5,983 fresh Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state on Thursday reported 5,983 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total tally since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 27,90,338. With 138 people succumbing to the virus on Thursday, the total death count now stands at 33,434.

However, the mortality rate, has remained the same (1.19 per cent) for the last five days. Meanwhile, the positivity rate reduced from 8.67 per cent (Wednesday) to 8.65 per cent, on Thursday. The recovery rate, too, has increased from 93.35 per cent (Wednesday) to 93.54 per cent, with 10,685 people getting discharged.

With this, the active case load has decreased from 1.51 lakh to 1.46 lakh. Bengaluru saw 1,209 cases taking the total tally to 12.01 lakh. Active caseload fell to 79,000 from 80,000 recorded on Wednesday.