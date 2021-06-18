STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

My phone being tapped, claims BJP leader Arvind Bellad

Demands investigation; former top cop Bidari had recently tweeted warning about phone-tapping 
 

Published: 18th June 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (Representational Photo)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dharwad West BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, who has been identified with a group of BJP dissidents frequenting New Delhi with complaints against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Thursday made a sensational allegation that his phone was being tapped, and followed it up with complaints to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and DGP Praveen Sood, requesting an investigation. 

Bellad said that a certain undertrial, Yuvraj Swamy, had called him from prison. He said he got a missed call, and when he called back and realised it was Yuvraj Swamy who wanted to discuss political developments, he cut the call. The MLA suspects this was an attempt to fix him. He said his father was a 5-term legislator and he himself had a clean record, and this was an attempt to sully his image.

Interestingly, former police officer Shankar Bidari had tweeted ominously on June 13, “SB 235/2021 tapping of Telephones and mobiles of Law Abiding citizens and religious heads amounts to gross misuse of power. Such governments and officers indulging in such activities will be in serious trouble.’’ When TNIE contacted Bidari on Sunday, he cryptically stated, “You will not understand this tweet. But the one who needs to understand this message, will. There is a certain number 234 which is significant.’’ On Thursday too, Bidari refused to elaborate.

CM Yediyurappa’s Political Secretary MP Renukacharya downplayed the issue, saying, “Our CM will not stoop to such levels’’, while BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar dismissed Bellad as just a legislator. “Where is the question of tapping his phone? The party will speak to him.” Opposition leaders were quick to seek a probe. KPCC president DK Shivakumar told TNIE, “Since they had referred the phone-tapping allegations against the coalition government to the CBI, they should refer this too to the CBI.’’  Former CM H D Kumaraswamy echoed Shivakumar, saying the matter should be referred to the CBI.

“Now it is their own party legislator who is making this allegation. I have heard this government has been tapping phones of industrialists and politicians. Tax sleuths are tapping phones of big industrialists and moneyed politicians all over the country with two purposes -- to collect information and use it to put them in trouble. There is no privacy left. What Bellad has said is true.’’ Opposition leader Siddaramaiah wanted the matter to be investigated by a retired HC judge. There is a possibility that phones of opposition leaders too are being tapped, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Bellad BJP
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp