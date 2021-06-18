STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTI activist files plaint against Tejasvi Surya for violating lockdown norms

An RTI activist has filed a complaint against Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly violating lockdown norms by dining in at a hotel on Nrupatunga Road on Tuesday.

Published: 18th June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An RTI activist has filed a complaint against Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly violating lockdown norms by dining in at a hotel on Nrupatunga Road on Tuesday. RTI activist Vijay Dennis filed a complaint with Halasuru Gate police station, stating that the state had declared lockdown and hotels and restaurants are allowed only takeaway.

However, it was published in the media that Surya and singer Vijay Prakash were found dining at Hotel Nisarga Grand on Nrupatunga Road on Tuesday. “This is a violation of the lockdown and the MP should be booked and an FIR lodged under the NDMA Act and IPC,” he alleged in the complaint. However, police are yet to register an FIR in this regard.

