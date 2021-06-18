STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Set up defence tech hubs in Karnataka: Shettar to Rajnath Singh

More than 2,000 medium and small scale industries are capable of carrying out sub contracting work.

Published: 18th June 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Shettar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is urging Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to announce defence technology hubs in Karnataka so that it further enhances the production of aerospace and defence manufacturing units in the state. 

Industry Minister Jagadish Shettar wrote a letter to Singh saying that the Union government is establishing two defence corridors — one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Tamil Nadu — hence, encouraging aerospace and defence manufacturing units in Karnataka, will help the state further.  More than 25 per cent of India’s aircraft and spacecraft industry is based in Karnataka. Nearly 67 per cent of all aircraft and helicopter manufacturing for defence services is done in the state and over 65 per cent of the country’s aerospace related exports are from Karnataka. 

More than 2,000 medium and small scale industries are capable of carrying out sub contracting work. Also, Bengaluru is the only Indian city to feature in top 10 global aerospace cities of the future by FDI intelligence. Shettar said the state is suited for the establishment of defence technology hubs, given its research & development and IT culture and presence of leading PSUs, including HAL, BEL and laboratories like DRDO. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Rajnath Singh Jagadish Shettar
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp