Time for Yediyurappa to retire, says Lingayat seer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is time to make a person from the Lingayat Panchamsali community as CM, Lingayat Panchamsali sect’s Jai Mrutyunjaya Swami has said. A few months ago, he had led a padayatra and protested, seeking reservation for his community.

He said that if the central leadership decides to remove Yediyurappa as CM, they will support the party wholeheartedly. He said that because of Yediyurappa’s advanced age, certain people are misusing administrative power, and it is time for him to retire.

“He has been CM four times, and has taken the support of the community but has not repaid the debt of the people,” the swami said, adding that Yediyurappa has tried to divide the Panchamsali community, which is capable of taking the reins of leadership.