Covid death rate still high in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although fresh Covid-19 cases are steadily declining and the recovery rate is improving in the state, the death rate continues to be a matter of concern. Karnataka on Friday reported 168 deaths —11 short of the highest per day death in the first wave— taking the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 33,602. Also, the mortality rate increased to 1.2 per cent from 1.19 per cent recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the mortality rate increased from 1.27 per cent to 1.28 per cent, with an addition of 39 deaths, taking the city’s Covid-19 death toll to 15,410.In Karnataka, the active cases reduced from 1,46,726 to 1,37,050, while in Bengaluru, it reduced from 78,943 to 73,844.

The state’s recovery rate, however, improved to 93.89 per cent from 93.54 per cent recorded on Thursday, while the state capital’s recovery rate went up from 92.15 per cent on Thursday to 92.58 per cent.