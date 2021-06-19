STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on Unlock 2.0 Saturday: Yediyurappa

The government had earlier eased some curbs in the state, except in 11 districts with a high number of daily cases.

Published: 19th June 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

With easing of lockdown restrictions and return of slow-moving traffic, Bengaluru’s Silk Board Junction is living up to its reputation of a notorious traffic bottleneck | ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 cases and test positivity rate have been declining over the last few days, the State Government is likely to decide on Saturday regarding the second phase of unlocking the state from June 21.

“The situation is improving and there is also a possibility of a third wave... but we have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at the meeting tomorrow (Saturday) evening and take a decision,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday.

The CM will meet ministers and senior officials on Saturday evening where they are likely to analyse the prevailing situation and consider the suggestions made by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) before taking a decision.

The government had earlier eased some curbs in the state, except in 11 districts with a high number of daily cases. With trade and industry bodies demanding the government to relax restrictions to ensure that the supply chain is restored, experts have urged the government to unlock the state in a phased manner by closely monitoring the Covid -19 situation.

