Heavy rain throws life out of gear across Karnataka

BENGALURU: Copious rain continued to lash Malnad and North Karnataka, disrupting life, submerging roads, bridges and agricultural fields. Over the past four days, there has been incessant rain, with Banakal, Kottigehara, Balur and Charmady Ghat surroundings recording 39.58 cm rainfall. Electricity poles were uprooted near Balur, Banakal, Devaganul, Jargal and Chakamaki and there has been no power in these villages since Wednesday. SSLC students gearing up for exams are affected, with online classes disrupted due to network issues.

The Hemavathy river is in full spate, and nearing danger level. A huge tree fell on a primary school building at Banakal village and so far, seven houses have been damaged in the district.In Belagavi region, the overflowing Ballary nala damaged vegetables grown alongside, causing huge losses. A stretch of service road off National Highway near Mahantesh Nagar collapsed, forcing the local authorities to divert traffic.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath visited some of the rain-affected areas near Nippani and told officials to ensure that people are shifted from villages along the river banks to safer areas, if the river swell in the next few days. He said the district administration was prepared to face the crisis.Following incessant rainfall in the Western Ghats, Maharashtra and catchment areas of Krishna and Ghataprabha river basins, inflow increased by at least 10 times in the span of 24 hours to Almatti Dam on Friday.

According to the Met department, in the catchment areas of Krishna River basin, various towns of Maharashtra recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Rain is expected to continue for another week. Officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited recorded an inflow of over 1.57 lakh cusecs (3pm) on Friday, against the inflow of 13,784 cusecs recorded on Thursday. However, the authorities have not discharged water to Narayanapura Dam.

BSY discusses safety measures with ministers

As Karnataka has been receiving heavy rainfall in some parts of the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held discussions with his ministers and officials about precautionary measures.

In a meeting on Friday, he discussed measures to avoid damages and also to take care of the affected. He said Maharashtra’s irrigation minister will be visiting the state on Saturday and will hold discussions with him.

The release of excess water from dams in Maharashtra, can result in a flood-like situation in the bordering districts of the state. On Saturday, the chief minister will also hold a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts regarding monsoon preparedness and preventive measures to be taken.