Karnataka doctors join stir on violence against medicos

Thousands of doctors joined the nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, against the recent assault on medical professionals in the country.

Published: 19th June 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors protest at a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of doctors joined the nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, against the recent assault on medical professionals in the country. In Karnataka, more then 3,000 doctors protested to condemn such violence.Students from government medical colleges in Karnataka took part in the protest, by wearing black bands to show their solidarity, while some shouted slogans. At Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, the doctors took part in a self-defence workshop, conducted by a professional karate trainer. 

Doctors of Yelahanka IMA zone wrote to the Prime Minister, condemning the government’s failure to stop violence against doctors and healthcare workers. Dr V Suri Raju, chief urologist of Regal Hospital, said, “Doctors have been working in a frightening environment due to an increase in the number of atrocities against them. There are various options to resolve disputes peacefully. Many hospitals fear accepting critical cases due to hostile reactions by the patient’s family members.”

“Doctors who are in distress are no longer pushing their children to pursue a career in medicine, and those who are pursuing medical education are being sent to other countries,” added Dr Raju.

Dr Dayananda Sagar L, president of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, said, “Assaults on doctors are increasing by the day. It demands establishment of a state-level legal cell. At the national level, we are demanding a central law which can be implemented. We have written to CM B S Yediyurappa and Minister K Sudhakar but they have not responded so far.”

