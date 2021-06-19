Karnataka won’t betray Tamil Nadu farmers: HDK on Cauvery dispute

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to find an amicable solution to the Cauvery river water dispute.In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said the issue can be resolved through the spirit of brotherhood.

“By taking such a novel measure, we must display unity. Let such an effort begin during the regime of Stalin. Such an effort will have my full backing. Now, let both of us -- politicians -- too become brothers with respect to the Cauvery issue. If Stalin takes a step ahead with the spirit of brotherhood, I am ready to walk two steps,’’ he said.

Further, he said the Tamil Nadu government should allow the implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project. It has already been explained that the project will not harm the interests of Tamil Nadu, he said. He said Karnataka has released water in excess of the prescribed limit to Tamil Nadu in the last three to four years. “There is no instance of Karnataka protecting its farmers by betraying Tamil Nadu farmers. They are our brothers,’’ he added.