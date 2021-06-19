STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka won’t betray Tamil Nadu farmers: HDK on Cauvery dispute

Further, he said the Tamil Nadu government should allow the implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project.

Published: 19th June 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to find an amicable solution to the Cauvery river water dispute.In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said the issue can be resolved through the spirit of brotherhood.

“By taking such a novel measure, we must display unity. Let such an effort begin during the regime of Stalin. Such an effort will have my full backing. Now, let both of us -- politicians -- too become brothers with respect to the Cauvery issue. If Stalin takes a step ahead with the spirit of brotherhood, I am ready to walk two steps,’’ he said.

Further, he said the Tamil Nadu government should allow the implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project. It has already been explained that the project will not harm the interests of Tamil Nadu, he said. He said Karnataka has released water in excess of the prescribed limit to Tamil Nadu in the last three to four years. “There is no instance of Karnataka protecting its farmers by betraying Tamil Nadu farmers. They are our brothers,’’ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy Tamil Nadu MK Stalin Cauvery river
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp