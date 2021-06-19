Mysuru tribal belt gets modular Covid-19 hospital in 12 days

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a move that could come handy to the residents of the tribal belt of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar ahead of the third wave, a 19-bed modular Covid-19 hospital has been set up at Saraguru taluk. Complete with oxygenated beds and other health facilities, the hospital was set up in just 12 days.

Constructed by the Swamy Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), on the premises of Swamy Vivekananda Memorial Hospital, the centre will be inaugurated on Sunday. It has been built using pre-fabricated modular technology with assistance from L&T Technology Services and designed by Inabox, a pre fabricated construction firm. The hospital, which would have otherwise taken 3-4 months to be built, is now set to benefit many from the region as well as from parts of Hunsur, Gundulpet and villages in Chamarajanagar.

According to GS Kumar, CEO of SVYM, the facility will provide free treatment through Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka. SVYM is also constructing a 37-bed Covid-19 modular facility with four ICU beds--- a first in the region--- to serve critically-ill patients. It is slated to be completed in a month. Kumar said that the facilities are movable and have been installed independent from the existing hospital.