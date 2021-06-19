No exception to ban on entry into temples: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court, under the Disaster Management Act, on Friday directed the State Executive Committee (SEC) to ensure that there is no exception to anyone to gain entry into temples and stringent measures be provided to take action against violators, when issuing a fresh order, after the expiry of the present order on June 21, 2021, if Covid norms continue to be in place.

A division bench also directed the SEC to issue directions to the Muzrai Department and temple authorities not to violate the ban order. The court passed the order after taking note of state BJP vice-president and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra entering Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud on May 18, 2021 despite the ban. This violation should be an eye-opener for authorities and political leaders, the court said.

On the investigation into an FIR filed against six people, who had organised a celebration five months ago in Belagavi to mark the victory of BJP in gram panchayat polls that was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Yediyurappa, the court directed the Belagavi APMC Yard Police to file the investigation report in a sealed cover.Earlier, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted a report filed by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner on the violation by Vijayendra and also the affidavit of Belagavi City police commissioner.