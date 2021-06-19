STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Probe ordered into MLA Arvind Bellad’s allegation on phone-tapping

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said a DCP-rank officer is looking into the case. 

Published: 19th June 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Arvind Bellad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after BJP MLA Arvind Bellad levelled serious charges that his phone was being tapped and he got a call from a person who is in judicial custody, the State Government has ordered a probe.  “Arvind Bellad had written to the Assembly Speaker and the DG&IGP about phone-tapping.  It has been referred to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the investigation has already started,” Home and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons on Friday. 

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said a DCP-rank officer is looking into the case. Bellad alleged that attempts were being made to fix him in controversy and had claimed that “unknown hands” were trying to target him. He had said that a person who is in judicial custody had made a call to him. 

The allegations, which came at a time when the party national general secretary Arun Singh was in the state to iron out differences within the state unit, had caused severe embarrassment to BJP.   Congress had demanded a probe by a high court judge. Though no formal complaint was registered by the MLA, police are trying to gather information based on his letter to the DG&IGP.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
phone-tapping Arvind Bellad
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp