Probe ordered into MLA Arvind Bellad’s allegation on phone-tapping

BENGALURU: A day after BJP MLA Arvind Bellad levelled serious charges that his phone was being tapped and he got a call from a person who is in judicial custody, the State Government has ordered a probe. “Arvind Bellad had written to the Assembly Speaker and the DG&IGP about phone-tapping. It has been referred to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the investigation has already started,” Home and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons on Friday.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said a DCP-rank officer is looking into the case. Bellad alleged that attempts were being made to fix him in controversy and had claimed that “unknown hands” were trying to target him. He had said that a person who is in judicial custody had made a call to him.

The allegations, which came at a time when the party national general secretary Arun Singh was in the state to iron out differences within the state unit, had caused severe embarrassment to BJP. Congress had demanded a probe by a high court judge. Though no formal complaint was registered by the MLA, police are trying to gather information based on his letter to the DG&IGP.