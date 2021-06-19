Resign immediately: Congress to Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after MLC A H Vishwanath made allegations about irregularities to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore in tendering works in the water resources department, KPCC spokesperson Lakshman accused the state government of corruption and demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Lakshman said Vishwanath, a BJP leader himself, has made charges of corruption against Yediyurappa and this needs to be probed. “Congress will fight the issue before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and also approach the High Court seeking a probe,” he said.

He lashed out at the CM and said the BJP government in the state has borrowed over Rs 1.8 lakh crore as loan through the RBI in the past two years, which is the highest by any government till date.

“Where has all the money gone,” he asked, urging Yediyurappa to quit and dissolve the government, saying it is already facing irregularities in Covid-19 expenditure.