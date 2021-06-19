STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SIT should not close Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape case: Indira Jaising

Senior advocate appears on behalf of the alleged victim, files impleading application

Published: 19th June 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising

Former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a twist to the CD scandal, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi, senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared before Karnataka High Court by filing impleading application on behalf of the alleged victim.Appearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, through video conference, Jaising submitted that the SIT should not file the closure report of the case without permission of the high court.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that the investigation is not completed and SIT is seeking extension of time and copy of the impleading application was not served to him. He also submitted that the alleged victim did not disclose the letter addressed to the Chief Justice in the petition filed before the single judge questioning the complaint registered by accused Ramesh Jarakiholi before Sadashivanagar police. 

Then senior counsel Jaising submitted that the petition filed before single judge can be clubbed with the petitions pending before the division bench. Therefore, the court directed the counsel to file application for clubbing of petitions, before adjourning the hearing coming Wednesday.Meanwhile, the SIT submitted the status of the investigation in a sealed cover to the court. Going by this, the court said that the report indicated that the investigation is not completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indira Jaising Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp