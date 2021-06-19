SIT should not close Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape case: Indira Jaising

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a twist to the CD scandal, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi, senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared before Karnataka High Court by filing impleading application on behalf of the alleged victim.Appearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, through video conference, Jaising submitted that the SIT should not file the closure report of the case without permission of the high court.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that the investigation is not completed and SIT is seeking extension of time and copy of the impleading application was not served to him. He also submitted that the alleged victim did not disclose the letter addressed to the Chief Justice in the petition filed before the single judge questioning the complaint registered by accused Ramesh Jarakiholi before Sadashivanagar police.

Then senior counsel Jaising submitted that the petition filed before single judge can be clubbed with the petitions pending before the division bench. Therefore, the court directed the counsel to file application for clubbing of petitions, before adjourning the hearing coming Wednesday.Meanwhile, the SIT submitted the status of the investigation in a sealed cover to the court. Going by this, the court said that the report indicated that the investigation is not completed.