Businesses in Karnataka can open till 5 pm from Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxation in Covid restrictions that will come into effect from Monday in 16 districts, which have a case positivity rate of below 5 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Belagavi and Kalaburagi are among the districts that will see relaxed norms. Here, shops and offices can open till 5 pm, but with 50 per cent staff. Hotels, clubs and restaurants can have 50 per cent customers and should shut by 5 pm.

They cannot serve liquor or switch on the AC. Government-run buses and Metro can run with 50 per cent seating capacity. Sports events can be held without an audience.