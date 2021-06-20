STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Businesses in Karnataka can open till 5 pm from Monday

Govt buses, Metro allowed to run with 50% seating

Published: 20th June 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

With easing of lockdown restrictions and return of slow-moving traffic, Bengaluru’s Silk Board Junction is living up to its reputation of a notorious traffic bottleneck | ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxation in Covid restrictions that will come into effect from Monday in 16 districts, which have a case positivity rate of below 5 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Belagavi and Kalaburagi are among the districts that will see relaxed norms. Here, shops and offices can open till 5 pm, but with 50 per cent staff. Hotels, clubs and restaurants can have 50 per cent customers and should shut by 5 pm.

They cannot serve liquor or switch on the AC. Government-run buses and Metro can run with 50 per cent seating capacity. Sports events can be held without an audience. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka unlock COVID 19
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp