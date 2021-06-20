STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Draft rules out on transgender quota: Karnataka govt

State tells High Court it’s looking to provide 1 per cent job reservation

Published: 20th June 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

(Photo | Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has informed the Karnataka High Court that draft rules have been published to amend Rule 9 of the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, so as to provide 1 per cent reservation for transgenders in jobs.

A copy of the draft notification has been placed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj in response to public interest litigation filed by Sangama, an organisation working for the uplift of transgenders, and Nisha Gulur, who works for the welfare for transgenders. The petition sought reservation in jobs for the community under Section 2(k) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

According to draft rules, the government has proposed to amend Rule 9 to insert Sub-Rule (1)(D) to mandate that 1 per cent of vacancies in any service or post should be filled from the transgender community in each category of general merit, SC, ST and in each of the categories among Other Backward Classes.

The draft rules further state that every appointing authority should provide a separate column, or ‘others’, along with the gender in the application for recruitment to any category of Group A, B, C or D posts. The recruitment authority or the appointing authority should not discriminate a transgender person during selection. If sufficient number of eligible transgender persons are not available, to the extent of 1 per cent, the unfilled vacancies should be filled by male or female candidates, as the case may be, belonging to the same categories.

The government advocate submitted that the state has not received any objections to the draft rules, notified on May 15, and will issue a final notification to the amendment soon. Recording this, the court adjourned the hearing to July 20.

We have sent a proposal to the DPAR and we expect to implement the reservation at the earliest. Once it is done, it will be applicable for all cadres in the government sector. We will be the first state to implement it
Shashikala Jolle, Women and Child Development Minister

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgender quota Karnataka
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp