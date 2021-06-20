STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru: Amid rising COVID cases, four weddings including of BJP councilor’s daughter raided

Mangaluru assistant commissioner Madan Mohan said that the temple administration had given permission to hold four weddings at the same time violating the Covid-19 guidelines. 

Published: 20th June 2021 08:30 PM

More than 10 vehicles of the guests parked outside the temple premises led to traffic jams for some time. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The officials of Mangaluru city corporation and endowment department conducted a raid on wedding ceremonies being organised at the hall of Mangaladevi temple in the city and booked a case under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 on Sunday.

The raid led by Mangaluru assistant commissioner Madan Mohan after a complaint was received by the deputy commissioner that the wedding functions were organised at the temple premises violating the lockdown guidelines. 

Out of four weddings, BJP's MCC council member Bhaskar Chandra's daughter's marriage function was also being held. More than 10 vehicles of the guests parked outside the temple premises led to traffic jams for some time.

AC Madan Mohan said that the temple administration had given permission to hold four weddings at the same time violating the Covid-19 guidelines. 

"We will book the organisers under the epidemic act and a detailed report will be sought in this regard," he said. 

The AC also checked the documents submitted to hold the marriage functions and took temple managing trustee Ramanath Hegde to task. 

"How can you give permission to hold four weddings? How many people were allowed to take part in the wedding? When Covid-19 cases are increasing in Dakshina Kannada, how can you allow weddings?" he questioned them.

He also directed to book MCC officials also who gave the nod to hold weddings. 

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that weddings are allowed only inside the homes in the presence of few guests.

