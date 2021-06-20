Mangaluru: Two and half year old daughter of ex-military personnel consumes rat poison, dies

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a tragic incident, a two and half year old girl died after consuming rat poison accidentally in Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada.

The incident occured on Saturday, when the daughter of Shaiju, a former military personnel from Kemmaru in Bajathur village of Uppinangady police station limits, consumed rat poison.

Shaiju noticed that his daughter was eating a paste and found later that it was rat poison while playing with her brother.

Later the child started vomiting and she was taken to a hospital in Uppinangady and later to a private hospital in Puttur.

On Sunday, the doctors advised the family to shift the child to Mangaluru for advanced treatment.

Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated on the way and the doctors at a private hospital in Mangaluru declared her dead.

Uppinangady police have registered a case of unnatural death.