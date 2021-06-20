STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1.5 lakh children in Karnataka may be infected in third Covid wave: Panel

The high-level expert committee on combating the third wave of Covid-19 in Karnataka has predicted that 1.5-2 lakh children might get infected with the virus in the state.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a child in Bengaluru  | vinod kumar t 

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The high-level expert committee on combating the third wave of Covid-19 in Karnataka has predicted that 1.5-2 lakh children might get infected with the virus in the state. The panel, headed by Dr Devi Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health, submitted its report to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

The committee has suggested increasing infrastructure and manpower, including paediatric care infrastructure, number of intensivists, nurses and paramedical staff and increasing the number of paediatric ICU beds, particularly in districts like Haveri, Koppal and a few others in North Karnataka.

The estimated population of children between the age group of 0 and 18 is over 2.3 crore in Karnataka. 
According to the committee members, in the first wave, over 70,000 children aged less than 10, were infected, while in the second wave, until March 31, 1.20 lakh were infected.

“We are looking at 1.50-2 lakh children getting infected during the third wave and about 1-2 per cent getting severely infected. We will require over 500 PICU beds on a single-day basis across Karnataka. In the worst case scenario, we would need around 6,000 PICU beds,” said a committee member. 

Testing of children through nasal swab will be difficult as many are not cooperative and hence, the committee has advised to go for salivary and gargle testing for children. Meanwhile, psycho-social aspects of health care workers and children will also need special attention, says the report. It has recommended counselling and training sessions to be held for both the groups to train them on how to cope up with different issues.

It is expected that Bengalureans will be the worst hit in the third wave. Hence, the infrastructure and manpower and oxygen units have to be ramped up, said the member. The committee has recommended to the government include over 3,000 paediatricians to carry out mass vaccinations. It has also advised that with 40-50 pc of healthcare taken care by private players, the government should have public-private partnership to combat the third wave.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “The committee has prepared a preliminary report and submitted it to the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. We will start the preparations within 45 days of receiving the final report.” The minister also said that a ‘Lasika Mela’ will be held in the state on June 21 with the aim of inoculating 5-7 lakh people on that day.

