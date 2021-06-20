Questions still linger on BSY’s full-term CM run

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the leadership issue in the state BJP has seemingly been put to rest for now, it may not be all that it seems. Senior BJP leaders in New Delhi indicated that after party General Secretary Arun Singh’s recent visit, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has got some respite, but this may not be carte blanche. There may still be a possibility of change of leadership in Karnataka once the Covid-19 situation is under control, with a section of leaders at the national and state level pushing for it. Yediyurappa may also be called to Delhi to meet the party bosses, the leaders hinted.

A senior minister in Yediyurappa’s cabinet said there will be no change, at least for the next three months, as a third wave of Covid-19 is anticipated. “This is not the right time, but it might be done later,” the minister said. A senior party leader in Delhi said Yediyurappa has been called by the party top brass to Delhi, but it is not anytime soon. “The high command is clear that a leadership change is necessary before the state goes to election in 2023, but it will happen at the right time,” the leader said. Some of the names in consideration include Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, D V Sadananda Gowda or it could even be a dark horse, the party leader added.

BJP sources said the leadership in Delhi is in a Catch 22-situation. Yediyurappa may be given a good post while ensuring his smooth exit without losing the Lingayat votes, they noted. During his visit to the state, Arun Singh had warned the party leaders against expressing their views publicly and it was also discussed in the core committee meeting. A section of state party leaders too insists that there is no question of leadership change.

Panchamasali seer meets Arun Singh

Panchamasali Swamiji from Kudalasangama Basava Jayamruthyunjaya said on Saturday that he met BJP state In-charge General Secretary Arun Singh on Friday with the request to get 2A reservation status. He said, “I have apprised Singh about the problems faced by the community. The information about the population of the Panchamasali among the Lingayats and other issues were brought to his notice.”