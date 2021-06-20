Relaxed Covid norms to come into effect in 16 Karnataka districts from Monday: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid-positive cases are coming down in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxation in working hours and allowed more business establishments to reopen from Monday. This unlock phase will be effective only in districts that have positivity rate less than 5 per cent.

Yediyurappa told reporters that the decision to lift curbs was taken based on the technical advisory committee recommendations and discussions with his cabinet ministers. Bengaluru Urban, Yadgir, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalakot and Tumakuru are among the 16 districts that will see relaxed curbs.

Here, all business establishments will be allowed to open till 5 pm. Hotels, clubs and restaurants can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and without operating the air-conditioning. They cannot serve liquor and have to shut shop by 5 pm.

Lodges and resorts too have been allowed to reopen, again with 50 per cent capacity.Outdoor shooting of films and TV serials has been approved with limited members. Sports events can be organised without audience. Gyms can reopen, but with 50 per cent attendance and without switching on the AC, the order stated.

Government-owned buses (BMTC in Bengaluru) and Metro trains can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, while government and private offices can function with 50 per cent of staff. As many as 13 districts have positivity rates between 5 and 10 per cent.

They are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamgaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura. These districts will continue to follow the guidelines announced on June 11. Mysuru has over 10 per cent case positivity rate and there the restrictions will continue.

Parks are allowed to open from 5 am to 6 pm for walking and jogging. Air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls are not permitted to function. The new guidelines will be effective from 6 am on June 21 to 5 am on July 5.