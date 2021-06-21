STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Don't be under illusion that Covid is gone': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa warns as restrictions ease

Earlier in the day speaking at another event, Yediyurappa said as the Covid numbers have come down than expected, we decided to relax lockdown restrictions, but the fear of corona still looms large.

Published: 21st June 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru.

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: As the state entered into another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday told people not to be under the "illusion" that COVID-19 pandemic is gone and asked them to be vigilant and follow all the precautionary preventive measures.

"From today we have relaxed almost everything other than in a few districts, but don't be under illusion that the COVID has gone, we will have to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitize our hands regularly," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking at a cooperative department event here, he requested people to be vigilant until we get rid of COVID completely.

Karnataka has further relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent, including Bengaluru, starting from Monday, allowing all shops to function from 6 AM to 5 PM and public transport to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity.

ALSO READ | Hotels begin service, metro & buses start operations, gyms open in 17 districts of Karnataka

Among other things, hotels, clubs and restaurants have also opened for service until 5 PM with 50 per cent seating, but liquor will not be permitted.

Earlier in the day speaking at another event, Yediyurappa said as the COVID numbers have come down than expected, we decided to relax lockdown restrictions, but the fear of corona still looms large.

He appealed to people to cooperate by following preventive measures and get vaccinated.

The 17 districts where most of the restrictions have been relaxed are Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

In the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxations which were in place from June 11 will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 AM to 2 PM, and movement of people till 7 PM.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 in Karnataka Covid 19 Lockdown
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp