Karnataka: First Cabinet meet today after the dissent storm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for a cabinet meeting on Monday, which will be the first time ministers will come together after BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh’s visit to the State last week.

The cabinet meeting is being held at a time when lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in several districts and there is a growing concern over possible flash floods in parts of North Karnataka due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Monday’s meeting is expected to be stormy with Yediyurappa keen on establishing his authority following reports of many ministers complaining against his style of functioning in their one-on-one meetings with Arun Singh. With a cabinet reshuffle on the cards post-Arun Singh’s return to New Delhi, the CM is said to be keen on dropping a couple of ministers for “indiscipline”.

Talks are also on about the possible re-induction of former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi into the cabinet. Jarkiholi’s visit to Mumbai has upped curiosity about his next move.

While routine project approvals are on the cards, ministers are also expected to be tasked with the additional responsibility of supervising mass Covid vaccination drives in their respective in-charge districts.