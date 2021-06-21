STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No need for probe: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on tender

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai that the water resources department secretary had clarified that due process had been followed.

Published: 21st June 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Insisting that due procedures have been followed in implementing the Rs 20,000-crore Upper Bhadra Project, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no need to investigate allegations on the tender process.

The Congress had demanded a probe into tenders called for the project, after BJP MLC H Vishwanath had alleged irregularities and corruption in the process. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Bommai rejected the demand by Congress.

“The procedures (for tender) followed by the previous government with regard to irrigation projects, as per provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act, and decisions taken by the boards, have been followed here too. Everything is open,” Bommai said.

The minister added that the water resources department secretary had clarified that due process had been followed.

“When the truth is known, what is the need for investigation?” he asked. Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah had demanded a probe by the ACB, citing Vishwanath’s allegations, while KPCC president D K Shivakumar has demanded a joint house committee probe.

Vishwanath had recently alleged that a tender worth Rs 20,000 crore was floated for the Upper Bhadra Project without the consent of the finance department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Home Minister
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp