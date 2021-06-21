No need for probe: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on tender

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Insisting that due procedures have been followed in implementing the Rs 20,000-crore Upper Bhadra Project, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no need to investigate allegations on the tender process.

The Congress had demanded a probe into tenders called for the project, after BJP MLC H Vishwanath had alleged irregularities and corruption in the process. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Bommai rejected the demand by Congress.

“The procedures (for tender) followed by the previous government with regard to irrigation projects, as per provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act, and decisions taken by the boards, have been followed here too. Everything is open,” Bommai said.

The minister added that the water resources department secretary had clarified that due process had been followed.

“When the truth is known, what is the need for investigation?” he asked. Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah had demanded a probe by the ACB, citing Vishwanath’s allegations, while KPCC president D K Shivakumar has demanded a joint house committee probe.

Vishwanath had recently alleged that a tender worth Rs 20,000 crore was floated for the Upper Bhadra Project without the consent of the finance department.