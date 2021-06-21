Phone-tapping row: Police collect Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad's call details

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police, probing allegations of phone tapping by BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, on Saturday recorded his statement.

A special team was formed to probe the case, and a senior police officer recorded the statement in detail at the MLA’s residence in Bengaluru.

He also analysed his mobile phone and the number from which he received a call, from a person claiming to be Yuvaraj Swamy. Swamy was arrested by CCB for cheating over a dozen of people, including a retired high court judge, promising him a political posting. Swamy is currently lodged in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

Police collected CDR details and are analysing the call record history of the number which was used to make a call to Bellad, besides its tower location, a police officer said.

Bellad had complained to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and the state police chief, that he suspected his phone was being tapped, and demanded a detailed probe.

He had alleged that attempts were being made to fix him, and a person who is in judicial custody had called him.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that investigations are under way into allegations of phone tapping by Arvind Bellad.

“Investigation is on. Police are gathering information,” Bommai said.