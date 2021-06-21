STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourism sector pins hope on Karnataka unlocking; monsoons to bring more visitors to waterfall sites

With buses back on road from June 21, tourist destinations in Western Ghats are expected to get crowded. With buses back on road from June 21, tourist destinations in Western Ghats are expected to get crowded.

Published: 21st June 2021 10:26 AM

Karnataka tourism

A homestay facility in Joida Taluk of Uttara Kannada district. (Photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Even as unlock process is underway in Karnataka, the monsoon tourist attractions such as waterfalls are all set to get visitors. 

Several falls in the state have come back to life with good rains in the past one week. The stay facilities such as resorts and home-stays too have started preparations to welcome the tourists.

Despite lockdown there have been queries over day trips to waterfalls that are located in the Ghats area of Karnataka. While several tourists from Bengaluru will be looking at Chikkamagaluru and Coorg as tour destinationS, people in NK region have plans for Dandeli. 

Due to prolonged lockdown, monsoon this year is expected to bring good business for the tourism sector. 

With buses back on road from June 21, tourist destinations in Western Ghats are expected to get crowded. Several Homestay owners from Uttara Kannada district have announced opening of their stay facilities for the tourists. 

Govinda K, a travel agency owner suggested that the Homestay owners and resort operators must take utmost care while handling the new tourism scenario amidst the pandemic. "Several travellers are now preferring sites with less crowd. The carrying capacity of the resorts and homeastays must be reduced in order to provide a healthy environment," he added.

