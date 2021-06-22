Avoid talking leadership, Congress issues diktat to Karnataka MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Congress leaders have warned MLAs in Karnataka to refrain from speaking about leadership issues. AICC General Secretary state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala warned party MLAs not to speak about “leadership in the state or leadership post-Congress government formation”. In the statement issued at a time when KPCC president D K Shivakumar is in New Delhi to meet central leaders, Surjewala says the central leadership and MLAs will decide the issue at an appropriate time. Party MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan, Raghavendra Hitnal and others had recently stated that Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister.

“I have noted with concern that certain individuals in the Congress have recently become prone to issuing statements about leadership in the state or leadership post Congress government formation. I take this opportunity to forewarn them to avoid such comments completely. Central Congress leadership and MLAs will decide the issue at an appropriate time,’’ the letter says.

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also in New Delhi, said he would not like to comment about what Surjewala had said. Shivakumar told TNIE from Delhi, “Our primary priority needs to be to work unitedly to bring the party back to power. I believe in collective leadership. It is the High Command that decides on these finer details of leadership and I will go by what it decides. I urge all party members to understand that for us, party discipline is primary.’’

Former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara said, “I entirely agree with the statement of Surjewala. That is also the stand of the Congress High Command.’’ One senior leader said, “Zameer Ahmed himself joined the Congress a few years ago, how can he decide on these important issues. The High Command is there to decide on these issues.’’ All these reactions were in response to Zameer Ahmed’s recent statement that “Siddaramaiah will be our next Chief Minister”. Zameer was himself not available for comment.

Party will decide: Siddu

Koppal: Reacting to party MLAs saying that he would be CM, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah took a defensive stand, saying MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Raghavendra Hitnal had expressed their “personal opinions”, and that the party high command takes the final call. Later, Siddaramaiah took part in a programme to distribute over 15,000 kits to pandemic-hit people, sponsored by local Congress MLA Raghavendra Hitnal. Hintal reiterated at the programme that Siddaramaiah could become Chief Minister after next Assembly elections.

CONG VETERANS THROW WEIGHT BEHIND DKS

Tumakuru: Given the recent developments within the Karnataka Congress, the ‘original’ party leaders, especially ‘veterans’, are throwing their weight behind KPCC president D K Shivakumar, especially in the Old Mysuru region. It is evident from the fact that former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara on Monday gave a clear message stating that “Shivakumar is supreme in party affairs” in Karnataka. This comes in the wake of Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s reported statements that Siddaramaiah will be chief minister if the party comes to power.