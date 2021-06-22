STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Avoid talking leadership, Congress issues diktat to Karnataka MLAs

Surjewala warns leaders, workers; Order comes after Zameer, Hitnal express views openly

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara and Leader of Opposition in the Council S R Patil met in Tumakuru recently to discuss the issues within the Congress.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Congress leaders have warned MLAs in Karnataka to refrain from speaking about leadership issues. AICC General Secretary state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala warned party MLAs not to speak about “leadership in the state or leadership post-Congress government formation”. In the statement issued at a time when KPCC president D K Shivakumar is in New Delhi to meet central leaders, Surjewala says the central leadership and MLAs will decide the issue at an appropriate time. Party MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan, Raghavendra Hitnal and others had recently stated that Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister. 

“I have noted with concern that certain individuals in the Congress have recently become prone to issuing statements about leadership in the state or leadership post Congress government formation. I take this opportunity to forewarn them to avoid such comments completely. Central Congress leadership and MLAs will decide the issue at an appropriate time,’’ the letter says.

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also in New Delhi, said he would not like to comment about what Surjewala had said.  Shivakumar told TNIE from Delhi, “Our primary priority needs to be to work unitedly to bring the party back to power. I believe in collective leadership. It is the High Command that decides on these finer details of leadership and I will go by what it decides. I urge all party members to understand that for us, party discipline is primary.’’

Former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara said, “I entirely agree with the statement of Surjewala. That is also the stand of the Congress High Command.’’ One senior leader said, “Zameer Ahmed himself joined the Congress a few years ago, how can he decide on these important issues. The High Command is there to decide on these issues.’’ All these reactions were in response to Zameer Ahmed’s recent statement that “Siddaramaiah will be our next Chief Minister”. Zameer was himself not available for comment.

Party will decide: Siddu
Koppal: Reacting to party MLAs saying that he would be CM, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah took a defensive stand, saying  MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Raghavendra Hitnal had expressed their “personal opinions”, and that the party high command takes the final call. Later, Siddaramaiah took part in a programme to distribute over 15,000 kits to pandemic-hit people, sponsored by local Congress MLA Raghavendra Hitnal. Hintal reiterated at the programme that Siddaramaiah could become Chief Minister after next Assembly elections. 

CONG VETERANS THROW WEIGHT BEHIND DKS
Tumakuru: Given the recent developments within the Karnataka Congress, the ‘original’ party leaders, especially ‘veterans’, are throwing their weight behind KPCC president D K Shivakumar, especially in the Old Mysuru region. It is evident from the fact that former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara on Monday gave a clear message stating that “Shivakumar is supreme in party affairs” in Karnataka. This comes in the wake of Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s reported statements that Siddaramaiah will be chief minister if the party comes to power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Karnataka
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp