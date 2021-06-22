STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Yediyurappa mulls vaccination for all students, teachers before colleges reopen in Karnataka

Expert committee on 3d wave of Covid led by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty in its report has asked govt to provide Rs 2 lakh insurance to all children attending school.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government is mulling vaccinating all teachers and students on priority as the first step towards reopening colleges. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who received the interim report prepared by a 16-member high-level expert committee on the third wave of the COVID19 pandemic, said the committee's recommendations to open schools and colleges in a phased manner will be considered.

"The Committee has recommended that all schools and colleges be opened after vaccinated students above the age of 18 and teachers. We will make arrangements for vaccinations so all students and teachers can be inoculated before reopening colleges. No discussion has taken place on reopening of schools as of yet," BS Yediyurappa said.

In its 91-page report the committee, headed by renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, has put forth various suggestions from additional equipment, manpower enhancements at government hospitals, vaccination and medicine management, the opening of educational institutions apart from projections and estimated data for the number of infections in the State during the third wave of COVID19 in the State.

"It is recommended to open schools physically to optimize learning, physical health, mental health and Nutritional aspects of children. Any further delay in school reopening may push children into malnutrition, child labour, child marriage, child trafficking, begging etc., making their condition further worse. The possibility of schools being areas of large transmission has not been proved anywhere in the world. There is an urgent need to offer scientific and definitive guidance for school reopening as anymore delay in achieving near normalization of schooling will be more detrimental than the covid-19 itself," the report said in multiple paragraphs on reopening of schools. The expert team has also recommended district-level school safety review committee to be established.

Key recomendations of the committee

  • Covid-19 health insurance up to Rs.2,00,000/- to all children attending school physically
  • Ring immunization of all adults around school children
  • Vaccination for students above the age of 18
  • Setting up of exclusive Children’s hospital of 250 beds with provision for 20 bed PICU/HDU/NICU in facilities like IGICH and in the backward districts like Chamrajanagar, Yadgiri, Chikballapur, Kolar, Chitradurga, Koppala and Haveri in the campus of district hospital/ Medical college
  • At District Level hospital: Additional provision of 10-25 bed (Level Three) PICU and 25- 50 bed HDU, 10- 20 bed NICU and remaining pediatric beds to be Central oxygen and suction
  • At Taluk level Hospital: 10-20 bed level 2 PICU with additional 20-50 bed HDU remaining beds are with oxygen facility
  • Earmarking of 10-20 percent of existing MICU/Ward beds for Children in case of surge of pediatric cases.
  • Opening up 24/7 vaccination centres
  • Improving COWIN app to reduce glitches
  • Enhancement of ksheera bhagya, midday meal scheme to provide nutrition to children
  • Recruitment of additional medical professionals
  • Ultrafast training for frontline workers
  • New State level vaccine policy
