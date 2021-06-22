Covid curbs eased in six more Karnataka districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the lockdown restrictions being further relaxed in many districts, including Bengaluru Urban, from Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to people to continue to be vigilant, follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and not to be under the illusion that the pandemic is over. The government on Monday issued an order relaxing restrictions in six more districts, including Bengaluru Rural.

“As we enter into another phase of relaxation of lockdown, it is crucial to be vigilant and stay protected from the virus. I urge everyone to wear masks, ensure hygiene and sanitation, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated,” Yediyurappa said. The number of new Covid-19 cases have come down more than expected, but the threat of the pandemic still looms large. People must continue to take all precautionary measures and cooperate in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

Meanwhile, in continuation of its June 19 order, the government on Monday included six more districts - Bengaluru Rural, Udupi, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura - under Category I districts and allowed all additional activities permitted for such districts until July 5.

The State Executive Committee took the decision after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate as of June 20, and also taking into account the consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate, stated an order issued by N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department. On June 19, the government had announced lockdown relaxations in 16 districts including Bengaluru Urban, and Dharwad was added to the list on Sunday. Now, six more districts have been included in it. However, there is no relaxation in the lockdown norms in a few districts including Mysuru, that are reporting a high case positivity rate. Night curfew and weekend curfew will continue.