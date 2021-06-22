STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Covid death toll crosses 34k-mark

Karnataka on Monday reported 142 deaths taking the total death toll to 34,025.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday reported 142 deaths taking the total death toll to 34,025. With 4,867 new cases on the first day of Unlock 2.0, the total caseload in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 28,11,320.  While the recovery rate increased from 94.27 per cent to 94.40 per cent, the mortality rate increased from 1.20 per cent to 1.21 per cent. 

The mortality rate in Bengaluru stayed the same at 1.28 per cent with an addition of 28 deaths on Monday. 
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru Urban, 1,034 fresh Covid-19 cases took the city tally to 12,06,293. The recovery rate increased to 92.88 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid death
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp