Karnataka's Covid death toll crosses 34k-mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday reported 142 deaths taking the total death toll to 34,025. With 4,867 new cases on the first day of Unlock 2.0, the total caseload in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 28,11,320. While the recovery rate increased from 94.27 per cent to 94.40 per cent, the mortality rate increased from 1.20 per cent to 1.21 per cent.

The mortality rate in Bengaluru stayed the same at 1.28 per cent with an addition of 28 deaths on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru Urban, 1,034 fresh Covid-19 cases took the city tally to 12,06,293. The recovery rate increased to 92.88 per cent.