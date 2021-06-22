STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Late Kannada thespian Rajkumar's pic in Tamil movie cast on Google search irks fans 

Many Rajkumar fans including some Kannada actors have sought action to set the record straight.

Published: 22nd June 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:38 PM

Shiva Rajkumar with his mother and brothers on the birth anniversary of Dr Rajkumar (File photo | Suresh Nampoothiri/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A search for the cast of a Tamil movie on Google wrongly shows the photo of Kannada matinee idol late Rajkumar following which his fans demanded that the "mismatch" be rectified.

The thespian's picture appears for a character named 'Half Boil' played by another actor of the same name in the Tamil movie 'Vikram Vedha' starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Actor Rishab Shetty in a tweet said, "On the Google page of Tamil movie 'Vikram Vedha' our Dr Rajkumar's photo has been put up in place of some one (Half Boil). I request everyone to report it to Google, let the mistake be rectified."

Actor P D Sathish Chandra too, has made a similar appeal.

A fan named Kashyap Jagadeesh in a tweet said it is "totally unacceptable" and asked Google to rectify soon, calling Dr Rajkumar "more than a legend".

Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar popularly known as "Annavru" is considered a cultural icon in Karnataka, and is a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award among several others.

Kannada as answer to a query on Google on the ugliest language in India, sparked an outrage recently.

The tech giant removed it and tendered an apology saying the search result did not reflect its opinion.

A Google spokesperson had then said: "search isn't always perfect.

Sometimes, the way content is described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries."

"We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms.

Naturally, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologise for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments."

Global e-commerce giant Amazon too had drawn the ire of Kannadigas recently after users claimed that a bikini having colours of Karnataka flag and emblem was available for sale on its Canada site.

