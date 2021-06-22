Vaccination against COVID-19: Karnataka crosses two crore mark; tops among Southern states

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Tuesday crossed the two crore mark with regard to vaccination of citizens against COVID-19.

"Karnataka achieved yet another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination by crossing 2 crore doses today. Our aim is to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of this year and we are very much on course to accomplish it," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted.

State health minister Dr K Sudhakar too shared the information on Twitter.

"Karnataka completed 2 crore vaccine doses today! Our State is No. 1 in South India in vaccination. We are committed to vaccinating the entire adult population of the State before December 31, 2021," he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support.

The state on Tuesday reported 3,709 new cases of COVID-19 and 139 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,15,029 and toll to 34,164.

The day also saw 8,111 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,62,250, the health department said.

Total number of active cases is at 1,18,592.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.74 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban logged 803 new cases, 1,745 discharges and 26 deaths.

Dakshina Kannada reported 15 deaths, Mysuru (11), Davangere and Kolar (9), Mandya (8), followed by others.

According to a health department bulletin, the top contributors to the fresh case tally today include Mysuru with 486 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 374 and Hassan 309.

The total number of positive cases in Bengaluru Urban is now 12,07,096, followed by Mysuru 1,63,115 and Tumakuru 1,14,011.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,22,252, followed by Mysuru 1,54,947 and Tumakuru 1,09,811.

Cumulatively a total of 3,30,18,369 samples have been tested in the state,of which 1,29,099 were tested on Tuesday alone.