STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yoga helps to improve saturation levels in Covid patients: AYUSH

He said that a similar exercise was done on patients in home isolation.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi

By Boksy khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ongoing study, jointly conducted by doctors of Narayana Hrudayalaya and the Ministry of AYUSH, has found that practising Yoga helps in improving oxygen saturation levels in Covid-19 patients and also expedites their recovery process.

As many as 300 people  — divided into two groups — took part in the trials. While one group participated in Yoga sessions along with medical treatment, the other group underwent only controlled medical treatment. While only 4.2 per cent of those who took part in Yoga sessions showed a drop in saturation levels, it was 14 per cent in the other group.

Dr Raghavendra Rao M, Director, Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, Ministry of AYUSH, told TNIE that the findings of the study — which has been going on for the last six months — are yet to be published. “So far, the  results have been promising. The study found that patients who were trained in simple breathing exercises along with medical attention, showed faster recovery and their oxygen level and lung capacity also improved at a faster pace. Desaturation was more in those without it,” he said.

He said that a similar exercise was done on patients in home isolation. “Data on the health condition of those who participated in the online sessions is being collected to ascertain their post-Covid condition pertaining to lung capacity, anxiety and stress levels,” he said. The Health and AYUSH ministries are in talks with Indian Council of Medical Research to release a module to make Yoga a part of Covid-19 treatment, he added.

A yet-to-be-released report, prepared by Dr Rao and Dr Kishore K Deepak, Department of Physiology, AlIMS, also states that the treatment protocol for Covid-19 should address psychological and physiological needs of patients and health providers. It also states that Yoga and meditation help in managing flu-like symptoms and are an effective preventive measure for Covid-19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients Yoga AYUSH
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp