Yoga helps to improve saturation levels in Covid patients: AYUSH

Boksy khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ongoing study, jointly conducted by doctors of Narayana Hrudayalaya and the Ministry of AYUSH, has found that practising Yoga helps in improving oxygen saturation levels in Covid-19 patients and also expedites their recovery process.

As many as 300 people — divided into two groups — took part in the trials. While one group participated in Yoga sessions along with medical treatment, the other group underwent only controlled medical treatment. While only 4.2 per cent of those who took part in Yoga sessions showed a drop in saturation levels, it was 14 per cent in the other group.

Dr Raghavendra Rao M, Director, Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, Ministry of AYUSH, told TNIE that the findings of the study — which has been going on for the last six months — are yet to be published. “So far, the results have been promising. The study found that patients who were trained in simple breathing exercises along with medical attention, showed faster recovery and their oxygen level and lung capacity also improved at a faster pace. Desaturation was more in those without it,” he said.

He said that a similar exercise was done on patients in home isolation. “Data on the health condition of those who participated in the online sessions is being collected to ascertain their post-Covid condition pertaining to lung capacity, anxiety and stress levels,” he said. The Health and AYUSH ministries are in talks with Indian Council of Medical Research to release a module to make Yoga a part of Covid-19 treatment, he added.

A yet-to-be-released report, prepared by Dr Rao and Dr Kishore K Deepak, Department of Physiology, AlIMS, also states that the treatment protocol for Covid-19 should address psychological and physiological needs of patients and health providers. It also states that Yoga and meditation help in managing flu-like symptoms and are an effective preventive measure for Covid-19.