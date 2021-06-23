25 lakh houses in Karnataka will get tap water connections this year: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The state government plans to provide tap water connections to 25 lakh households under the Jal Jeevan Mission by the end of this year. Directing officials to meet the deadline, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducted a review of the project on Tuesday.

“There are 91.91 lakh households in rural Karnataka, of which 28 lakh houses get tap water. We are targeting to reach 25.17 lakh houses in 2021-22,’’ he said.

At present, 435 multi-village drinking projects have been completed and 69 projects are under progress. The state government has approved another 30, and proposed 161 projects for approval. The chief minister also directed officials to implement the scheme on a priority basis in places where water is available from river sources.

“The scheme is the Prime Minister’s flagship programme and has to be implemented within the given deadline. I will hold a video conference with all the chief executive officers of zilla panchayats,” he added. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayath Raj K S Eshwarappa, additional chief secretary (ACS) to CM Dr EV Ramanareddy, additional chief secretary and Development Commissioner Vanditha Sharma, ACS (Finance) ISN Prasad, RDPR principal secretary LK Ateeq, and others were present in the meeting.