Conman who cheated 2k people held

The accused has been identified as Ranganath DS (39), who hails from Chikkamagaluru.

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A notorious conman -- who offered huge returns to investors claiming that he would invest their money in cryptocurrency, but in turn cheated over 2,000 people -- has been arrested by sleuths of the Economic Offences Wing of the CCB.

The accused has been identified as Ranganath DS (39), who hails from Chikkamagaluru. He is a Class 7 dropout, who worked as an office assistant in a private finance company for several years, before starting his own business.

Police said the accused had set up a website digitechmark.live, and ran an unregistered financial firm without any office. He had allegedly hired agents to promote his business on social media and held online meetings with prospective investors to lure them, introducing himself as the director of the company.

“It was an online multi-level marketing Ponzi scheme. The modus operandi was similar to fraud companies which claim to give huge returns and offer additional benefits to investors, if they brought along other investors. The only difference was Ranganath ran the same without meeting people personally and claiming that he will invest their money on Tron coins (cryptocurrency), saying it had the fastest growth,” an official said.

The accused allegedly offered Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh by December 2021 and January 2025, respectively, for an investment of Rs 15,000, while Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 crore were offered for Rs 1 lakh investment.

