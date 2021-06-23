STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kin of doctors who lost lives to Covid await relief

Till date, his family has not received the Rs 50 lakh compensation promised by the central government, to families of doctors who succumbed to the virus.

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Siddanna K (73), a general physician in Yadgir, died due to Covid-19 on July 25 last year. He was seeing patients in his clinic and contracted the disease, suffering from pneumonia along with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, as per his death report. Till date, his family has not received the Rs 50 lakh compensation promised by the central government, to families of doctors who succumbed to the virus.

"We submitted all the documents through the Indian Medical Association, but we did not receive compensation even after a year. We had difficulty finding a hospital bed for him initially, as the centres were full. His clinic was closed, but on instructions of the Yadgir deputy commissioner, he opened it last year to see patients and was exposed to the virus," said Dr Siddaiah, his son-in-law, and professor at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru.

A similar story played out with the family of Dr MK Shakeel (56), a pediatrician and Associate Professor at Basaveshwara Medical College And Hospital, Chitradurga. He died this year and his family has not received any compensation.

"We applied for compensation through IMA, but have not received anything yet. He was in a critical stage and was on ventilator before his death. He treated both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients," said his son, Dr Aquib Shakeel, an orthopaedician from Ballari. 

Chairman of the Indian Medical Association Standing Committee for Child Health, Dr S Srinivasa, who is from Karnataka, said not even five families of doctors in the state have received compensation. "I ran from pillar to post and met Health Department officials, including Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to get the compensation released, but there has been no action taken yet," Dr Srinivasa told TNIE. 

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the insurance scheme launched by the Centre last year, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), to provide a safety net to healthcare and front line workers due to adversities during pandemic, concluded on March 24, 2021. "However, the Centre, on April 21,  announced that the Rs 50 lakh health insurance scheme for healthcare and front line workers has been extended for another year with immediate effect. If there are any procedural delays, we will speak to the insurance company and sort it out immediately," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 covid deaths Karnataka
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp