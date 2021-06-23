Minister’s ‘demand’ from liquor vends goes viral

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An audio clip has surfaced containing a conversation purportedly between a Deputy Commissioner of Excise (DCE) and excise inspectors, where a minister allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from liquor shops in Koppal district is mentioned.

In the purported tape, the DCE and inspectors also discuss how the minister threatened action against officials if they fail to ensure compliance.

Deputy Commissioner S Vikas Kishore said on Tuesday, “A show-cause notice has been issued to the DCE in connection with the audio clip.” However, the department officials termed the audio clip as ‘fake’.