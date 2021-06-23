STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel favours alternate Covid testing methods for children

In its report, it has also suggested mental health counselling for children

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:55 AM

A health worker collects swab samples from a child on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The high-level committee on the Covid-19 third wave has estimated that 2.2 per cent of the state's population may be infected with the virus during the third wave. In its report, the committee has estimated that about 3.40 lakh paediatric cases of Covid-19 may be reported in Karnataka during the third wave, but about 80 per cent of cases, in the worst case scenario, may be mild or asymptomatic. In the best case scenario, it is estimated that 90 per cent of paediatric cases will be mild or asymptomatic. 

The committee submitted its interim report to the Karnataka Government on Tuesday with a slew of recommendations, especially on testing methods for children. Instead of the invasive RT-PCR, which is conventional, the committee has recommended alternative methods including Gargle RT-PCR and Salivary RT-PCR, which is considered most comfortable and ideal for children. "All paediatric Covid care facilities should have caregivers. Home-cooked food should be given. Medical staff should be trained to handle Covid-positive children. Counselling should be provided for mental health," the report said. 

Apart from suggestions to enhance existing Covid facilities and Special Neonatal Care units by 10 per cent, the committee has also asked the government to incentivise medical health professionals, increase staff at district hospitals by at least 50 per cent, add additional equipment to neonatal and paediatric wards at all government and private hospitals. Post Covid clinics have been recommended along with better surveillance for AEFI cases. 

"Create a state-level policy such that no hospital stocks unused vaccines beyond 10 days. It must be diverted to alternate vaccination centres by government or non-government medical bodies. Many of the private hospitals and clinics will be happy to vaccinate at the capped price of Rs 150 per vaccine to be paid by the government and carry on with the government's mission of free vaccination," the committee recommended. 

Lockdown norms relaxed in 4 more districts
The State Government on Tuesday relaxed lockdown restrictions in four more districts — Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere and Chamarajanagar. "The chairman of the State Executive Committee, after assessing the current Covid-19 situation in certain districts, hereby permits the functioning of all shops (other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls) from 6 am to 1 pm in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagar districts with immediate effect and until 5 am July 5," the order stated.

Key suggestions  of the task force

16-member high-level expert committee on the Covid third wave suggests:

  • Covid health insurance up to Rs 2,00,000 to all children attending school physically
  • Ring immunisation of all adults around schoolchildren
  • Vaccination of all students above the age of 18
  • Setting up of exclusive  children’s hospitals of 250-bed capacity with a provision for 20-bed PICU/HDU/NICU in facilities like IGICH and on campuses of district hospital/medical colleges and in backward districts like Chamrajanagar, Yadgir, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chitradurga, Koppal and Haveri
  • At district-level hospital: Additional provision of 10-25 bed (Level Three) PICU and 25- 50 bed HDU, 10-20 bed NICU and remaining paediatric beds to be with central oxygen and suction
  • At taluk-level hospital: 10-20 bed level 2 PICU with additional 20-50 bed HDU remaining beds are with oxygen facility
  • Earmarking of 10-20 percent of existing MICU/Ward beds for Children in case of a surge of paediatric cases.
  • Opening 24/7 vaccination centres
  • Improving CoWin app to reduce glitches
  • Enhancement of Ksheera Bhagya and midday meal schemes to provide nutrition to children
  • Recruitment of additional medical professionals
  • Ultrafast training for frontline workers

