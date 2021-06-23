Panel favours alternate Covid testing methods for children

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The high-level committee on the Covid-19 third wave has estimated that 2.2 per cent of the state's population may be infected with the virus during the third wave. In its report, the committee has estimated that about 3.40 lakh paediatric cases of Covid-19 may be reported in Karnataka during the third wave, but about 80 per cent of cases, in the worst case scenario, may be mild or asymptomatic. In the best case scenario, it is estimated that 90 per cent of paediatric cases will be mild or asymptomatic.

The committee submitted its interim report to the Karnataka Government on Tuesday with a slew of recommendations, especially on testing methods for children. Instead of the invasive RT-PCR, which is conventional, the committee has recommended alternative methods including Gargle RT-PCR and Salivary RT-PCR, which is considered most comfortable and ideal for children. "All paediatric Covid care facilities should have caregivers. Home-cooked food should be given. Medical staff should be trained to handle Covid-positive children. Counselling should be provided for mental health," the report said.

Apart from suggestions to enhance existing Covid facilities and Special Neonatal Care units by 10 per cent, the committee has also asked the government to incentivise medical health professionals, increase staff at district hospitals by at least 50 per cent, add additional equipment to neonatal and paediatric wards at all government and private hospitals. Post Covid clinics have been recommended along with better surveillance for AEFI cases.

"Create a state-level policy such that no hospital stocks unused vaccines beyond 10 days. It must be diverted to alternate vaccination centres by government or non-government medical bodies. Many of the private hospitals and clinics will be happy to vaccinate at the capped price of Rs 150 per vaccine to be paid by the government and carry on with the government's mission of free vaccination," the committee recommended.

Lockdown norms relaxed in 4 more districts

The State Government on Tuesday relaxed lockdown restrictions in four more districts — Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere and Chamarajanagar. "The chairman of the State Executive Committee, after assessing the current Covid-19 situation in certain districts, hereby permits the functioning of all shops (other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls) from 6 am to 1 pm in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagar districts with immediate effect and until 5 am July 5," the order stated.

Key suggestions of the task force

16-member high-level expert committee on the Covid third wave suggests: