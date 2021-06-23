STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Siddalingaiah played key role in Dalit movement in Karnataka'

Speakers remembered how Siddalingaiah was not just a poet, but an activist and public intellectual throughout his life.

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Siddalingaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Writers, theatre personalities, professors and artists came together on a virtual platform on Tuesday to pay tributes to poet, playwright and the Bandaya Sahitya movement pioneer Dr Siddalingaiah, who passed away due to Covid last week.

Writer, columnist and critic Agrahara Krishnamurthy, speaking about his association with the poet, said Siddalingaiah actively participated in college elections and famously took part in the Bhoosa Chaluvali. “He played a major role in the rise of Dalit movement in Karnataka,” said Krishnamurthy, taking part in the tribute -- ‘The People’s Poet’, organised by the Bangalore International Centre.

Speakers remembered how Siddalingaiah was not just a poet, but an activist and public intellectual throughout his life. He helped found Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane in 1979. “He was a key person in bringing Dalit consciousness to an entire generation. He showed us the world in a different way,” said BL Shankar, former chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council.

Theatre personality Prasanna said critics and literary giants should revisit Siddalingaih’s poetry to understand his “civilised anger”. “Most of the renaissance poets who broke the barriers of caste etc were from upper castes and their poems were shaped around ‘sabhyata’ (decency) which was broken by Siddalingaiah. He was not just a Dalit poet, but a people’s poet,” he said.

“In his poem ‘Nanna Janagalu’ (My People), he talks of Dalits being docile and hardworking, but not protesting. But his anger was subdued in his next anthology ‘Saaviraru Nadigalu’, where he asks his lover not to walk under the moonlight, for it may burn her. This is an amazing metaphor,” Prasanna said. MS Asha Devi, writer and translator, Mogalli Ganesh, theatre personality, and Gopal Guru, editor of a political weekly, paid their tributes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Siddalingaiah Dalit movement Dalit Karnataka
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp