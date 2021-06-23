Villagers from Karnataka's Yadgir shun Covid jab, lock up houses, leave

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Vaccine hesitancy owing to the fear of developing fever or other side-effects has prompted many villagers in Kenchagarahalli of Yadgir taluk to lock their houses and leave over the last two days.

Officials and ASHA workers, who went to the village on Monday and Tuesday, saw most of the houses locked. When the health officials spotted some of the women, they went there to persuade them to take vaccination, but were abused by the women who wanted to know why the officials were pressuring them when they were not ready to take the vaccination.

Yadgir Tahsildhar Chennamallappa said pointed out that only about 3-40 people have been vaccinated in the village which has a population of 1,350 of which over 300 people are above 45 years of age and 600 are above 18 years.